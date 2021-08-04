Kagame’s PR Machine Made Two Blunders When He Showed off the Volkswagen Assembly Plant to the Visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame’s tour of the Volkswagen assembly line in Kigali with the visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu demonstrated the reverse of the intended purpose. The intention was to show off that Volkswagen manufactures cars in Rwanda, including the $40,000 SUV Teramont. Thanks to Kagame PR machine, we got to see the inside of the so-called assembly plant since it was launched in 2018. First, photographed next to the two heads of state was the CEO of Volkswagen, who is Serge Kamuhinda. Kamuhinda was previously deputy head of the Strategy and Policy Unit in Kagame’s office. It would take a miracle to equip a government bureaucrat with the skillsets required to run a genuine automobile assembly plant. Then, the Kagame PR machine showed us the inside of Volkswagen assembly plant. The plant does not have an assembly line.