Kagame’s Regime Has Human Rights Issues – the UK Government

By David Himbara

The UK government has changed its stance on Rwanda’s safety and human rights record. Despite previously stating that Rwanda is safe, law-abiding and prosperous, the government now acknowledges issues with the human rights record of General Paul Kagame’s regime, particularly regarding political opposition, dissent, and free speech. The British government now declares the following:

“While Rwanda is now a relatively peaceful country with respect for the rule of law, there are nevertheless issues with its human rights record around political opposition to the current regime, dissent and free speech”.

Stay tuned.