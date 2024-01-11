Rwanda Expresses Regret Over Burundi’s Unilateral Border Closure

In a press release dated January 11, 2024, the Government of Rwanda has publicly addressed the recent decision by the Government of Burundi to unilaterally close its borders with Rwanda.

This development was brought to the attention of Rwandan authorities primarily through media reports.

This abrupt border closure by Burundi is a matter of concern as it hinders the free movement of people and goods between the two neighboring countries.

Such an action stands in stark contrast to the ethos of regional cooperation and integration, principles which are foundational to the East African Community.

The Rwandan government views this move as not only regrettable but also as a setback to the collaborative efforts in the region.