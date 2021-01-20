Learn livescore results of interesting matches

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news? Open the livescore results available on the sports statistics website, and you will definitely not miss anything important. Here you can also find out all news from the world of the German championship. This year there is a tense struggle both for the Silver Bowl and for places in the Champions League zone.

Many experts assumed that after the sale of Timo Venus Leipzig will not be among the favourites in the fight for high places. However, the Bulls are spending the season at an impressive level. The team performs well in the domestic arena and managed to get out of the difficult group in the Champions League.

Of course, now the situation for the club is difficult, because it still doesn’t have a scorer of Werner’s level. But the team’s performance itself has changed somewhat. The Bulls began to practice more combination football. This is undoubtedly the main merit of the team’s coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Based on the results of the first part of the campaign, Leipzig is in the Champions League zone. But now there is a very serious density of results in the standings. This means that in the second part of the tournament, the Bulls will have to give their all to achieve the coveted result.

Talking about the prospects of Leipzig in the second half of the season, they look quite good. There are several factors in favour of the team:

Good mutual understanding between players on the field. Many of them have been playing in the team for several years and managed to play along perfectly during this period. Experience of the head coach. Nagelsmann is considered one of the most talented coaches of the Old Continent. He managed to instil an attacking style of football in his team, which fans like and which brings the desired result. Progress of many players. First of all, let’s name Angelinho, who managed to reach a qualitatively new level and quickly became one of the leaders of the Bulls.

The competitors are very strong, but Leipzig has something to offer them. Therefore, the second half of the season of the Bundesliga promises to be very exciting.