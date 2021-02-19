LIVE – U&I TALK SHOW Feat. KWIBUKA KIZITO with Carine KANIMBA & Lydie UJENEZA

LIVE – U&I TALK SHOW with Louise UWACU – AUSARES.

Featuring: KWIBUKA KIZITO MIHIGO – DAY 7 – THEME: GUTINYA INGARUKA ZO GUTABARA. FEAR OF RETALIATIONS WHEN YOU SPEAK OUT AGAINST INJUSTICE IN RWANDA. PEUR DES REPRESAILLES.

This show will be in 3 Languages:

Part 1-English, Part 2- Français, Part 3- KinyaRwanda



Featuring GUESTS: Carine KANIMBA and Lydie UJENEZA.

1- CARINE KANIMBA: When Carine Kanimba is not fighting for the freedom and justice of her father Paul Rusesabagina, she works in Finance to pursue knowledge and opportunity in the name of giving it back to the most vulnerable populations in the world in the sector of impact investing. Her dedication to international development is personal, having fled Rwanda as a child after the horrific genocide and multiple assassinations attempts on her family. Carine is a graduate of Northwestern University and went on to receive a Masters in Law and Economics from Aix-Marseille University, Erasmus University Rotterdam, and University of Bologna. Carine is fluent in English, French, Spanish, and Kinyarwanda, a demonstration of her appetite for connecting with people across the globe.

WEBSITE: www.FreeRusesabagina.com

2- LYDIE UJENEZA: Throughout her extensive professional experience working directly in customer service and interpersonal relationships, Lydie Ujeneza has honed her understanding of the fact that, although people have fundamentally the same needs, they have different ways of expressing and meeting them. Combining this realization with her passion for human behavior and learning, she undertook studies at Saint-Paul University in Human Relations and Spirituality with a minor in Group Intervention and Leadership, to better understand herself, others and the human condition overall. She believes that the best way to learn about someone is through authentic communication, where the person is respected, valued and heard. Because no matter what we might think people are, most of the time, experts of their own narratives. Although she works in finance, her passion is the work she does as a group facilitator, she believes creating safe spaces for individual and collective transformation is one of the ways to affect change one person at the time, one community at the time.

Website : Lydie Ujeneza on Facebook.