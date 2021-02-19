After Kizito Mihigo’s death, Paul Kagame became a Schrödinger’s cat but now he is definitively …

By Mwungeri



Erwin Schrödinger, an Austrian-Irish physicist, came up with the following thought experiment:

If you place a cat and something that could kill the cat( a tiny bit of radioactive substance) in a box and sealed it, you would not know if the cat was dead or alive until you opened the box, so that until the box was opened, the cat was (in a sense ) both “dead and alive”.

A few months after Kizito’s death was announced early last year, rumours around Kagame’s plausible passing away surged through social medias.

The Rwandan government officials remained silent about the issue though implicitly endeavoured to fight against those rumours.

Recently, through her YouTube channel, a Rwandan woman living in Rwanda under the name of Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne firmly admitted that the Rwandan president Paul Kagame died a long time ago. She was later arrested by Rwandan police. Besides this disturbing revelation, she scathingly disclosed other serious wrongdoings of the current regime.

Proclaiming the death of the president who is still alive should be a crime of the highest order. It is intriguing that nothing alluding to the president death was mentioned among her alleged charges.

Shortly after Mihigo’s death, Kagame became a Schrödinger’s cat but now he is definitively dead.