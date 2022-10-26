Living with Herpes Genital – Do’s and Don’ts

It is a disappointing fact if your partner is diagnosed with genital herpes. Will you get transmitted too? Yes if you don’t pay attention to it.

Did you just know about genital herpes? Right now, you may feel scared and ashamed. But there is nothing to be scared or ashamed of. Herpes is a common issue in society and is also manageable for living everyday life. Millions of people have oral or genital herpes and all good live lives with healthy relationships.

It is a sexually transmitted disease that considers a stigma in society. But you need to learn about living with herpes genitals and how to overcome it. According to research, the biggest fear of genital herpes is how to discuss it with a partner. But you must share the factual aspects and protect each other from infection. See the complete guide for herpes dating.

However, here we will share some do’s and don’ts that you must follow for living with genital herpes.

Do’s for a living with genital herpes.

Genital herpes is common, and you can live everyday life. It is a reminder that you need to revise every time you feel stressed.

The first thing that you need to do after a diagnosis of genital herpes is to share it with your partner. Take them in trust and discuss your condition.

Follow the prescription of your doctor, and don’t neglect their advice.

Right after diagnosis in the doctor’s office, ask every query you have in your mind. It will help you to know about your treatment.

Always use protection when you are with your partner. It is a sexually transmitted disease that spreads through skin-to-skin contact, and you need to protect your partner even if you don’t have blisters around the genital area.

You can overcome herpes symptoms early in diagnosis through antiviral and anti-inflammatory medication.

You can plan the doctor’s visit with your partner so that both of you know your health condition and live life according to it.

Ensure to take care of your cleanliness and take healthy diet for a robust immune system

Don’ts for living with genital herpes

There are certain things to avoid living with genital herpes. These are the small things that are essential to protect your partner.

Don’t share your utensils when you have outbreaks. It is better to avoid sharing utensils when you don’t have any visible symptoms.

Avoid sharing personal items. Many partners have a habit of sharing towels, but it can be infected if you have genital herpes.

Basically, living with genital herpes is quite similar to living with HIV positive people (also click to see: HIV dating guidance).

Genital herpes is a common and permanent issue. But it is not the end of life. Many patients think their relationships end with genital herpes, but it is not valid. You can follow healthy habits with your partner and live a perfect life. The common symptoms of genital herpes include blisters around the genital area, pain during urination, itchiness, and fever. At the same time, if oral herpes has blisters or cold sores around the mouth area, take a medical prescription from your healthcare provider and follow it to suppress the symptoms.

We hope this guide will help you live with genital herpes in the best possible way. For more information you can check positive singles. MyPositiveSingles can be visited at positivesingless.com where you will find out all the information.