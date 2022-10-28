Rwanda Asked by the US to Stop Supporting M23 Militia in DR Congo

The US government has asked Rwanda to stop supporting the militia M23 which has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province, including DRC’s strategic town of Bunagana on the Ugandan border. The US Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, speaking on October 26, 2022, at the UN Security Council, singled out Rwanda’s support to M23 as follows:

“The humanitarian and security situation in the Great Lakes region remains deeply troubling. Attacks by armed groups…have killed over two thousand civilians this year. This violence is unacceptable, and the United States calls on armed groups to discontinue their assaults on the DRC’s most vulnerable populations. We also call on state actors to stop their support for these groups, including the Rwandan Defense Forces’ assistance to M23.”

Over to you, General Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s head of state and commander-in-chief of Rwandan Defence Forces.