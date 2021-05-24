Lukaku or Haaland; Chelsea have to make a move

The last two matches have exposed Chelsea for everything they lack, despite being considered one of the best in the season. The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League before falling by the same margin in the FA Cup final. Obviously, the second loss was very painful, but very key lessons can be drawn from it.

Glaringly, they failed to score in both matches and it is little wonder the calls have been growing for the recruitment of a new striker at the club. Timo Werner hasn’t lived to the promise he showed at RB Leipzig and he has failed to repay the trust shown in him by Thomas Tuchel.

He was supposed to be the star player but defensive players have enjoyed more positive reviews, which can be catastrophic for a team seeking to stamp authority at the top. Ng’olo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Recce James and Cesar Azpilicueta have had great reviews and deservedly too, as the team reached two finals with great revival since Tuchel’s arrival.

At the moment, Chelsea have to think of the Champions League final, where they face Manchester City, and a top four finish. Their next game, as they face Leicester for the second time in under seven days will be a key determinant. Chelsea can’t afford a loss in this game, given the tight nature of the top four race.

Just as it was in the FA Cup final the big expectation is that we will have another low scoring game, with the well documented Chelsea struggles in attack as well as Leicester’s top strikers being out of form. Even at SportyTrader this game has been tipped to produce under 2.5 goals.

The Blues can make do with what they have for now but afterwards, they have to understand it is time to spend on a striker, or two, which is a big shame, looking at the club’s expenditure on forwards towards this season. Erling Haaland has been linked with a move out of Borussia Dortmund, while Romelu Lukaku, after a fine season with Inter Milan, has also been linked with a return to Chelsea.

Which one of the two will be best for Chelsea? This is an argument that has been floated too, with some feeling getting both is the way to go. However, Chelsea sources indicate Tuchel can only get one of them, with their prices set to fly over the roof given the splendid seasons they’ve had.

Reports indicate after spending a lot last summer, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to hand Tuchel a £150m war chest. With Tuchel also demanding for a defender and midfielder, it is no rocket science that the manager will have to do with just one top forward.

Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are expected to leave Stamford Bridge after this season but if fundraising is an option, Tuchel won’t get much from these departures. Maybe Roman will have a change of heart if the team wins the Champions League but based on the performance in the FA Cup final, what Chelsea needs is well documented in public.