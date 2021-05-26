Games coming out in 2021

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X launching now behind us, gamers are turning their attention toward what they’ll be playing on with their gaming buddy. As well as last-gen consoles, PC and Switch in the months ahead. From exclusive flagship console-like Far Cry, God of War: Ragnarok, gaming websites such as Casino Goose, there is a lot for you to look forward to in 2021.

Hitman 3

Release Date: January 20



Agent 47 is returning in January for the IO Interactive’s World of Assassination Trilogy conclusion. The next entry of the series will be a role as a platform for the entire trilogy, this is according to IO, which means, all locations from the two Hitman games before will also be playable in Hitman 3.

The Medium

Release Date: January 28

A next-gen horror game that comes with a unique hook: it provides two versions simultaneously of the game world, which allows players to switch easily between the real world to the spirit world at any time.

Outriders

Release Date: February 2

Outriders is a multiplayer drop-in and drop-out co-op game from the gaming company People Can Fly. It’s part looter-shooter part action-RPG, as also noted in IGN’s preview, which they called it Mass Effect meeting Diablo.



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury



Release Date: February 12



Nintendo’s outstanding Wii U platformer goes to Switch in the month of February with a new expansion named Bowser’s Fury. It features a 4-player co-op that can be local or online and will be released together alongside Cat Peach amiibo and the new Cat Mario.



Riders Republic

Release Date: February 25



Riders Republic is popular for its extreme open-world game sports from Ubisoft Annecy. It features five sports that are playable such as skiing, downhill biking, snowboarding, rocket wingsuiting and wingsuiting to an open-world that comprises the western U.S seven national parks.

Bravely Default 2

Release Date: February 26

The Bravely franchise has come to Switch for its very first time with Bravely Default 2. Regardless of what its title recommends, Bravely Default 2 is the third entry in the RPG franchise of Square Enix’s, which follows Bravely Default and Bravely Second.



Destruction AllStars



Release Date: February 2021

Destruction AllStars is a combination of on-foot and vehicular combat. This game is exclusively coming to PS5 in February. One interesting thing is that Destruction AllStars releasing will be as one of the free PlayStation Plus games of the month.

Returnal

Release Date: March 19

The developer Housemarque, known for creating excellent twin-stick shooters such as Resogun, is now stepping into a new genre by releasing Returnal. Returnal is described as a third-person shooter who is a roguelike, Returnal’s setting is on a generated alien world. In addition, the PS5 exclusive will be taking advantage of the system’s 3D audio and SSD as well as the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of DualSense controller’s.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Release Date: Early 2021

With the developer as the Airship Syndicate, Ruined King is considered as the first-ever League of Legends single-player game. This turn-based RPG give players the access to control a party of heroes from League of Legends, such as Ashe, Teemo, Vi, Yasuo, Blitzcrank and Pyke.

