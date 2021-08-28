Merkel greets heads of state of the compact Africa nations BERLIN

Chancellor Merkel welcomes President Kagame to the Federal Chancellery for the #G20 Compact with Africa Conference which will focus on increasing investment in Africa and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. #CwA pic.twitter.com/8zdAmTrBmH
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 27, 2021
“Africa is open for business and productive investment and trade is the pathway to prosperity and stability.” President Kagame | #G20 Compact with Africa Investment Summit. To view photos https://t.co/MgoRuCt0DP pic.twitter.com/lkRLSdyJrJ
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 27, 2021