Home
News
Africa
CARTOON
Don’t Miss
Great lakes
Read for you
Rwanda
World
CARTOON
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Country
Economy
History
Justice
Life & Society
Security
Analysis
Opinion
Politics
Events
politicians
Press Release
Search
Kinyarwanda
Francais
English
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home
News
All
Africa
CARTOON
Don’t Miss
Great lakes
Read for you
Rwanda
World
Paul Kagame: Talk to Al Jazeera
Kagame’s Foreign Teams Running Rwandan Institutions Are Getting Larger and Younger
Kagame’s Isolation by the US Continues
Freedom of press increasingly martyred in Rwanda: CYUMA Hassan sentenced to…
CARTOON
Multimedia
All
Photo
Video
DESPOTIC DICTATOR SPONSORING ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB
President Kagame and President Macron hold joint press conference at Palais…
AU CHAIRMAN MISSTREATS, KILLS AND EXCHANGES REFUGEES FOR MONEY
NEW DANGEROUS MILITIA IN RWANDA
Country
All
Economy
History
Justice
Life & Society
Security
How to Shop for the Best Wig
Rwandan Franc Depreciated Against the Ugandan Shilling by 10.9 Percent in…
Kagame’s Kangaroo Court Convicted Journalist Hassan for a Crime that Was…
Case of Nsengimana Théoneste and others: drifts of a dictatorship under…
Analysis
Kagame Has Fallen Off the Cliff in USA – Secretary of…
WHEN THE DUTCH ORANGE BECAME DARK: How the Netherlands knowingly and…
Eight Tips For Writing A Lab Report
Was Eric Gisa junior unduly exiled because of neighboring states or…
How to be a successful digital marketer in 2021
Opinion
Google LLC , be careful not to fall for the lies…
Kagame Played the Tutsi for Fools
Kagame Appointed Mpayimana An Expert in Community Engagement – Mpayimana Was…
Kagame’s Fall from America’s Favourite Strongman Continues – US Secretary of…
Kagame Failed to Deliver the Appropriate Speech for Teta Rwigema’s Wedding…
Politics
All
Events
politicians
Press Release
RWANDA: Kigali hosted the African Union-European Union ministerial meeting!
The Trial of Paul Rusesabagina was Widely Decried as Completely Unfair….
Rwanda hosts AU-EU Ministerial Meeting amid crackdown on opposition and independent…
RWANDA: HEALING INTER-GENERATIONAL TRAUMA. A conversation with Doctor Theogene Rudasingwa
Therwandan
Home
News
Read for you
Paul Kagame: Talk to Al Jazeera
News
Read for you
Paul Kagame: Talk to Al Jazeera
November 22, 2021
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Full interview: Rwanda’s Paul Kagame speaks exclusively to FRANCE 24 and RFI
Kagame regime:The end of the honeymoon with the west
Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: Rwanda and The African Union
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Δ
FOLLOW US
0
Fans
Like
3,823
Followers
Follow
44,435
Subscribers
Subscribe
RECENT POSTS
Paul Kagame: Talk to Al Jazeera
November 22, 2021
Kagame Has Fallen Off the Cliff in USA – Secretary of State Blinken’s Speech Leaves No Doubt the Rwandan Strongman is Unwarranted There
November 22, 2021
WHEN THE DUTCH ORANGE BECAME DARK: How the Netherlands knowingly and actively empowered an oppressive regime in Rwanda.
November 20, 2021
How to Shop for the Best Wig
November 20, 2021
Eight Tips For Writing A Lab Report
November 20, 2021
Rwandan Franc Depreciated Against the Ugandan Shilling by 10.9 Percent in 2020. Why?
November 20, 2021
Kagame’s Foreign Teams Running Rwandan Institutions Are Getting Larger and Younger
November 20, 2021
Kagame’s Isolation by the US Continues
November 20, 2021
Kagame’s Kangaroo Court Convicted Journalist Hassan for a Crime that Was Repealed Two Years Ago
November 17, 2021
Google LLC , be careful not to fall for the lies of the Rwandan government
November 17, 2021
CARTOON
The new image of Francophonie
October 15, 2018
The New Rwandan Penal Code
October 1, 2018
The ambiguous release of Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza
September 21, 2018
Is Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza really Free?
September 21, 2018
When Kagame will visit Rwanda?
June 15, 2018
James Musoni’s passport confiscated by presidential guard
March 19, 2018
Genocide: A Terror and repression weapon in the hands of Kagame
February 23, 2018
The Kagame Phantom Railways
January 17, 2018
Rwanda: Will Sarkozy take the place of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair?
January 17, 2018
It has been an open secret in Zimbabwe for many years that Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as president.
November 23, 2017
Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to Rwanda.
November 22, 2017
Kagame feels that he should be elevated to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Ghandi’s status.
November 12, 2017
I stopped listening to Criminal Kagame’s speeches a long time ago
October 31, 2017
The junta regime is at the cross roads, the country is facing its worst financial crisis in post genocide era.
October 21, 2017
Kagame – the ruler hires the jet from criminal Kagame the businessman
October 21, 2017
Is it Diane Shima Rwigara and her family on trial or Kagame and his Courts are on trial?
October 19, 2017
Has Kagame become a victim of his relationship with the Clintons?
October 18, 2017
The Union Trade Centre Saga
October 16, 2017
Adeline Rwigara’s Holy Bible has been confiscated!
October 14, 2017
Ange Kagame In the steps of her father?
October 9, 2017
POPULAR POSTS
SOON, CRIMINAL PAUL KAGAME WILL BE A FATHER IN LAW, AS...
January 10, 2018
A response to a recent article posted in the Financial Times...
May 29, 2016
Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to...
November 22, 2017
POPULAR CATEGORY
Opinion
697
Rwanda
608
News
494
Analysis
460
Economy
453
Great lakes
405
Africa
372
World
326
Press Release
244
© Copyright 2012-2020- The Rwandan - All Rights Reserved
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok