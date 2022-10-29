President Kagame in Mozambique.

President Kagame working visit to Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/XcvsmmqhGJ
President Kagame visits Maputo and a market on the seaside where he spoke to citizens about the partnership between Rwanda and Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/2GMgyThJzY
President Kagame and President Nyusi meet with their delegations to discuss ongoing areas of cooperation. pic.twitter.com/oyKGrYw8Hj
President Kagame has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique where he is welcomed by President Nyusi at the Office of the President for a tête-à-tête discussion followed by a bilateral meeting with both delegations. pic.twitter.com/9bw4N2URri
