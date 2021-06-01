Rwanda: A Genocide survival arrested over genocide revisionism

By Frank Steven Ruta
Aimable Karasira, a Rwandan artist and activist, was arrested by the Rwandan Investigations Bureau (RIB), after showing up for interaction with a RIB (Rwanda Investigation Bureau) officer.
Earlier Monday, May 31st 2021, RIB officer Philbert Sebagabo called Karasira Aimable, telling him that he they would have a short talk together.
Aimable Karasira tried his best to find a lawyer who would accompany him, but in vain. He said “It was not an easy task to find a lawyer willing to be beside meat RIB office, given that I was summoned abruptly”
On twitter, Journalists in Kigali had raised concerns about what would be the fate of KARASIRA Aimable.
Later in the afternoon, Rwanda Investigations Bureau released a statement that Karasira Aimable had been arrested on charges of divisionism and genocide revisionism.
Karasira Aimable has been a lecturer at the University of Rwanda for over 10 years. He is a genocide survivor, using social media tools, to express his wit.
On his YouTube channel titled “ukuri mbona” meaning “the truth as I face it”, he recently revealed how his parents were killed by RPF soldiers.
As an artist, his songs aim for social justice, fighting against inhumanity, injustice and dictatorship.
As it recently happened to other survivors of the genocide who speak out, such as Mrs Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne, Mrs Adeline Rwigara among others, the arrest of Karasira shows the sad and humiliating fate reserved for the survivors of the genocide.