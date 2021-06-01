Rwanda: A Genocide survival arrested over genocide revisionism

By Frank Steven Ruta

Aimable Karasira, a Rwandan artist and activist, was arrested by the Rwandan Investigations Bureau (RIB), after showing up for interaction with a RIB (Rwanda Investigation Bureau) officer.

Earlier Monday, May 31st 2021, RIB officer Philbert Sebagabo called Karasira Aimable, telling him that he they would have a short talk together.

Aimable Karasira tried his best to find a lawyer who would accompany him, but in vain. He said “It was not an easy task to find a lawyer willing to be beside meat RIB office, given that I was summoned abruptly”

On twitter, Journalists in Kigali had raised concerns about what would be the fate of KARASIRA Aimable.

Today, one of the Rwandan Critical voices inside #Rwanda , the artist @kauzai will be heard by RIB at their Headquarter in Kigali. Summoned this morning (Told to appear ASAP without delay today) by one of RIB agents, whose name is Philbert H.S. His lawyer not yet informed — NTWALI John Williams (@WilliamsNtwali) May 31, 2021

"Umugenzacyaha ukurikirana dosiye yanjye yampamagaye ngo arankeneye, maze kwitaba gatatu kubera ibiganiro nkora kuri Jenoside ndibwira ko ari byo bagiye kumbaza, hari icyo nakoranye na @gat_steeve n'icyo nakoranye na Uwimana Agnès."@kauzai told me #Rwanda pic.twitter.com/i2pvBAuD2R — Janvier Popote (@JanvierPopote) May 31, 2021

Later in the afternoon, Rwanda Investigations Bureau released a statement that Karasira Aimable had been arrested on charges of divisionism and genocide revisionism.

Uyu munsi, RIB yafunze Karasira Aimable imukurikiranyeho icyaha cyo guhakana no guha ishingiro jenoside yakorewe abatutsi muri 1994 n’icyaha cyo gukurura amacakubiri. — Rwanda Investigation Bureau (@RIB_Rw) May 31, 2021

Karasira Aimable has been a lecturer at the University of Rwanda for over 10 years. He is a genocide survivor, using social media tools, to express his wit.

On his YouTube channel titled “ukuri mbona” meaning “the truth as I face it”, he recently revealed how his parents were killed by RPF soldiers.

As an artist, his songs aim for social justice, fighting against inhumanity, injustice and dictatorship.

As it recently happened to other survivors of the genocide who speak out, such as Mrs Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne, Mrs Adeline Rwigara among others, the arrest of Karasira shows the sad and humiliating fate reserved for the survivors of the genocide.