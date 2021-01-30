Rwanda Among Countries on UK Travel Ban to Prevent the Spread of South Africa Covid19 Variant

By David Himbara

The government of General Paul Kagame is boasting, through its newspaper, The New Times, that “Rwanda was named among the top 10 countries that responded best to Covid-19 outbreak.”

Meanwhile, on January 28, 2021, the UK government announced that it has taken the urgent decision to ban travel from several countries including Rwanda.

The UK says this travel ban is in response to new evidence indicating the likely spread of a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.