Rwanda: How to Make a Bankrupt National Airline even More Bankrupted

By David Himbara

RwandAir is expanding into war-torn Central African Republic

General Paul Kagame’s favourite state-owned enterprise, RwandAir, has come up with a strategy of making money. The airline is launching a new route into the Central African Republic (CAR) as of February 3, 2021. This is a case of making a bankrupt airline even more bankrupted.

CAR is a country engulfed in a perpetual civil a war. Currently, Russian paramilitaries and Rwandan troops are battling various rebel groups assaulting CAR’s capital, Bangui.

The rebels are attempting to overthrow the country’s newly re-elected president Faustin-Archange Touadera. The rebel groups launched an offensive in the run-up to December 27 presidential elections, and are said to control two-thirds of the country.

The war in CAR notwithstanding, RwandAir says its entry into CAR is part of the airline’s “recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it opens up new markets and destinations.”

Pinning the recovery of RwandAir on transporting passengers to and from the war-torn Central African Republic is fool’s paradise.

Stay tuned.