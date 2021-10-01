RWANDA: Court invalidates sale of Rwigara family property

By Erasme Rugemintwaza

The High Court of Commerce of Rwanda has accepted the appeal filed by Premier Tobacco Company Ltd, the company of the late Assinapol Rwigara.

Judge Kibuka Jean Luc declared that the appeal was “Lawfully filed, reviewed and found to be mostly well-founded”.

The Court finds that the judgement of the appealed trial, as decide by the Commerce Court, on 16th September, 2021, is invalidated. It also decided and ordered the Commercial Court to accept the urgent complaint from Premier Tobacco Campany requesting the Court to certify that authorisation to sell properties in Kiyovu, District of Nyarugenge, in the Capital of Rwanda Kigali, was illegally issued to COGEBANK.

The decision was read in the absence of all parties to prevent Covid-19 pandemic.