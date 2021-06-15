Home
News
Africa
CARTOON
Don’t Miss
Great lakes
Read for you
Rwanda
World
CARTOON
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Country
Economy
History
Justice
Life & Society
Security
Analysis
Opinion
Politics
Events
politicians
Press Release
Search
Kinyarwanda
Francais
English
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home
News
All
Africa
CARTOON
Don’t Miss
Great lakes
Read for you
Rwanda
World
Rwanda repatriates Ugandan soldier
Kagame’s Ambassadors Need Two Unusual Qualifications – Incompetence and Crime
Scandal at the Dutch Embassy in Rwanda.
Kagame’s Moneyman James Gatera Has Resurfaced as Rwanda Ambassador to Israel
CARTOON
Multimedia
All
Photo
Video
DESPOTIC DICTATOR SPONSORING ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB
President Kagame and President Macron hold joint press conference at Palais…
AU CHAIRMAN MISSTREATS, KILLS AND EXCHANGES REFUGEES FOR MONEY
NEW DANGEROUS MILITIA IN RWANDA
Country
All
Economy
History
Justice
Life & Society
Security
Kagame proclaimed in 2000 that he would transform Rwanda into a…
Case Filed Against The Rwandan Government For Enforced Disappearnces
Kagame’s Financial Facilitators in Jeopardy per Global Magnitsky Act which Sanctions…
An Industry In Growth: Online Sports Betting Could Net $1.5 Billion…
Analysis
Kagame Keeps Deepening the Isolation of his North Korea of Africa
RWANDA: AN AFRICAN REGIME GONE BAD?
Kagame is in Political Quarantine: the Rwandan Strongman is Despised by…
Cardinal Antoine Kambanda: A very controversial interview
RWANDA: WHO’S SPYING ON WHO?
Opinion
Kagame thinks Uganda can not react to his subversive tendencies.
The time for US timidity is over: Rwanda should meet Magnitsky
THE DRAMATIC EVALUATIONS OF THE WINNER OF THE NOBEL PRIZE LUC…
SOS: Journalist Cassien Ntamuhanga’s life in danger! Transnational Crime: Rwanda &…
ONLY IN KAGAME’S RWANDA DO THEY KILL YOUR PARENTS AND JAIL…
Politics
All
Events
politicians
Press Release
RWANDA WALKS AWAY WITH THE ARREST OF CASSIEN NTAMUHANGA LEAVING MOZAMBIQUE…
Rwanda: Graduation of Senior Command and Staff Course | Musanze, 11…
Lantos Foundation Calls for Magnitsky Sanctions in Paul Rusesabagina Case
THE EDELSTAM FOUNDATION DEMANDS THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF PAUL RUSESABAGINA
Therwandan
Home
News
Great lakes
Rwanda repatriates Ugandan soldier
News
Great lakes
Rwanda repatriates Ugandan soldier
June 15, 2021
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Uganda strengthens border security after Rwandan soldiers cross it illegally
Criticized by Kagame, Denis Mukwege replies: “For me, it is useless to dwell on someone who denies the undoubted evidence”
When Kagame challenges and taunts DR Congo and the international community!
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
FOLLOW US
0
Fans
Like
3,823
Followers
Follow
44,435
Subscribers
Subscribe
RECENT POSTS
Rwanda repatriates Ugandan soldier
June 15, 2021
Kagame Keeps Deepening the Isolation of his North Korea of Africa
June 15, 2021
Kagame proclaimed in 2000 that he would transform Rwanda into a middle-income economy in two decades. But….
June 15, 2021
Kagame’s Ambassadors Need Two Unusual Qualifications – Incompetence and Crime
June 13, 2021
Scandal at the Dutch Embassy in Rwanda.
June 12, 2021
Kagame’s Moneyman James Gatera Has Resurfaced as Rwanda Ambassador to Israel
June 12, 2021
Rwandan catholic church: Cardinal Antoine KAMBANDA defends the RPF regime!
June 12, 2021
Kagame says that his former comrades-in-arms who flee Rwanda are worse off in exile.
June 12, 2021
Case Filed Against The Rwandan Government For Enforced Disappearnces
June 12, 2021
Rwanda: A crazy indictment against Karasira!
June 12, 2021
CARTOON
The new image of Francophonie
October 15, 2018
The New Rwandan Penal Code
October 1, 2018
The ambiguous release of Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza
September 21, 2018
Is Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza really Free?
September 21, 2018
When Kagame will visit Rwanda?
June 15, 2018
James Musoni’s passport confiscated by presidential guard
March 19, 2018
Genocide: A Terror and repression weapon in the hands of Kagame
February 23, 2018
The Kagame Phantom Railways
January 17, 2018
Rwanda: Will Sarkozy take the place of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair?
January 17, 2018
It has been an open secret in Zimbabwe for many years that Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as president.
November 23, 2017
Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to Rwanda.
November 22, 2017
Kagame feels that he should be elevated to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Ghandi’s status.
November 12, 2017
I stopped listening to Criminal Kagame’s speeches a long time ago
October 31, 2017
The junta regime is at the cross roads, the country is facing its worst financial crisis in post genocide era.
October 21, 2017
Kagame – the ruler hires the jet from criminal Kagame the businessman
October 21, 2017
Is it Diane Shima Rwigara and her family on trial or Kagame and his Courts are on trial?
October 19, 2017
Has Kagame become a victim of his relationship with the Clintons?
October 18, 2017
The Union Trade Centre Saga
October 16, 2017
Adeline Rwigara’s Holy Bible has been confiscated!
October 14, 2017
Ange Kagame In the steps of her father?
October 9, 2017
POPULAR POSTS
A response to a recent article posted in the Financial Times...
May 29, 2016
SOON, CRIMINAL PAUL KAGAME WILL BE A FATHER IN LAW, AS...
January 10, 2018
Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to...
November 22, 2017
POPULAR CATEGORY
Opinion
646
Rwanda
549
News
494
Analysis
407
Economy
401
Great lakes
389
Africa
336
World
297
Politics
231
© Copyright 2012-2020- The Rwandan - All Rights Reserved