RWANDA: Two weeks disapearence of Evode Nyanga, after the assassination of his brothers!

By Erasme Rugemintwaza

After the Rwandan security forces shot dead 3 inhabitants of Mukarange sector, Gicumbi district in the northern province of Rwanda, on October 14, 2021, another resident, who survived this massacre, has been missing since the police took him from his home on Sunday October 17, 2021 until now; a period of two weeks.

Evode Nyanga from the village of Ndarama, Cyamuganga cell, Mukarange sector, Gicumbi district in the North province, who was with the three men, shot dead on October 14, 2021, was able to hide in the toilet of an old woman near the place of the assassination. Evode Nyanga has divulgated everywhere that he heard his brothers begging the security forces for forgiveness before being cowardly shot down, where they have been forced to sit down. There are some assumptions, without being mistaken, that Evode was kidnapped to clean an embarrassing witness of this murder.

The Rwandan received on Saturday, October 16, 2021, information that security forces operating in Gicumbi district shot dead 3 residents in Kabuga near Rushaki trading center in Gicumbi district and immediately took their bodies away on Thursday. October 14, 2021. But the bodies were then handed over to the families of the victims to be decently buried after the news of this confiscation of the bodies was relayed by the media.

According to information, all the victims are from the North Province, Gicumbi district. The victims of this barbarity are Hakizimana Théophile and Nsabimana from Ndarama village, Cyamuganga cell, Mukarange sector and Niyonzima from Nyacyoroma village, Gatenga cell, Mukarange sector.

A local resident told The Rwandan that the three men were shot dead on Thursday evening, October 14, 2021, on suspicion of being part of a gang of fraudsters who are importing an illegal liquor named Waragi (Kanyanga) from from Uganda.

But people who know the victims well, say that they are ordinary citizens who are masons. And that even on the day of their fatal shooting, they had spent the day in their ordinary work. What shocked the public was that these assassins from the security forces brought a jerycan of Waragi (Kanyanga) to suggest that the 3 people were shot from Uganda in a smuggling case.

The entire population of this area blames a commander of the security forces in the area whose name is Mwesigye nicknamed Gasongo for his direct role in the death of these 3 people and other executions and abuses of human rights in the region that he is used to commit while alleging that the persons targeted are smugglers of goods from Uganda.