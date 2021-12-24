Start Learning Dance as an Adult – No Need to Shy

Dancing at 40, 50 or even 60 – is that possible?

Why not! Dancing is absolutely beneficial because the movements strengthen the bones in the long term. Of course, you should generally be in reasonably good physical shape, but nothing should prevent you from learning to dance as an adult!

The only problem might be your flexibility. With age, people become less and less agile. Try doing a somersault forwards … But don’t worry, you can get yourself back in shape with dance lessons!

For this you should choose the right type of course: dance school, dance studio, fitness studio … There are dance courses for beginners in adulthood everywhere. If you cannot find a good dance school in your area, you can of course contact a private dance teacher.

The most important thing is that you have confidence in yourself! Often one has the feeling that it is too late in life to start something new. You don’t have much free time and the thought of having to catch up to the level of the others creates stress and takes away your motivation.

However, this is nonsense! You just have to start by getting your body moving. With dancing you can free yourself and your body, and you should definitely take the opportunity! Don’t lose your confidence if you don’t succeed in a dance step right away. Take your time and take the pressure off yourself. After all, your dance class is only there for you!

Getting young people excited about dancing

Many teenagers are beginning to be interested in dance classes. Out of an interest in music, because of a friend, to look cool … There are many different reasons!

And it’s definitely not too late to start a dance class!

Most dance schools offer dance courses for young people at different levels (beginners, advanced, professionals). This means that even beginners in their teenage years do not have to train with children. In this phase of life in particular, you are ultimately happy to make contacts outside of school. Jazz dance and hip hop are considered cool, with some opting for a standard classical dance class as well.

Dancing is a great way for teenagers to work out and do sports. The greatest difficulty for adolescents is usually in concentrating and staying motivated. In this phase you are looking for yourself. Some teenagers start taking dance lessons and want to quit a few weeks later. The dance teacher has to be able to motivate his students.

Young people are enthusiastic about cool types of dance such as jazz, hip hop or breakdance

He can do this with current songs and choreographies by stars or by letting the young people choose the music. There are also many popular dance films such as Step Up with Channing Tatum.

Sure, a dance class cannot always correspond to what you see in the cinema. A good dance teacher clarifies the expectations and interests of his students at the beginning of a dance class in order to find a good compromise.

Dancing in old age: the benefits & why everyone can dance

Dancing seems to be innate to us: Even babies move by themselves to music. It’s not just for young people, on the contrary: especially for senior citizens, dancing is one of the most valuable leisure activities for body and mind.

What dancing can do

Dancing requires complex performances. You have to remember the different sequences of steps and coordinate the movements with the music. At the same time, you interact with the dance partner and adapt your own movements to him or her.

The movement sequences activate the whole body and improve coordination, flexibility and balance. Muscles and joints become more stable and posture becomes more upright. Dancing is also good for the fascia. These are connective tissue structures around organs and muscles that can easily stick together and cause pain. The lively movement can loosen the fasciae again.

The music is also good for our psyche, and being together in a group is twice as much fun. Those who dance have a higher level of concentration and a better long-term memory. Moving to music also reduces stress with all its negative side effects. Many people report that dancing makes them happy, improves their quality of life and improves their self-confidence.

Dancing is suitable for (almost) everyone

A big advantage of dancing: It is very diverse and therefore also possible with physical limitations. Every dancer can adapt the movements to their own possibilities. You can even dance in a wheelchair. Researchers at the University of California have even developed a special technique that is suitable for dancing and sports. In this way, people with severe mobility restrictions can shake off their feet again.

There are only a few diseases where dancing is impossible. However, you may need to avoid certain movements or otherwise take good care of yourself. Therefore, to be on the safe side, ask your doctor if you have a lung or heart disease or damaged joints, for example.

Where can seniors learn to dance?

The knowledge about the positive effects of dancing for older and / or sick people is spreading more and more. That is why there are many offers especially for these target groups. Take a look at the offers of the dance schools and sports clubs in your area or study the course directories of the adult education centers to find a suitable offer. Dance groups are also being offered more and more frequently as part of rehab sports. If necessary, the costs for this are partially covered by the health insurance companies.

By the way: which type of dance you learn is primarily a matter of taste. Rock yourself to the waltz, meet your partner in tango, dance the boogie again. Choose what you like. The main thing is that you move to the music and have fun with it.

There is no age limit for dance classes!

Salsa, Bachata Adelaide, Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha, Country Dance, Jazz Dance, Waltz, Argentine Tango, Tap Dance, Dance Hall, African Dance, Oriental Dance, Rumba, Breakdance, Standard Dance – you have a huge selection of dance styles that suit you could.

In a dance class you will learn from warming up to stretching how to do something good for your body by dancing. All you have to do is train regularly and you will soon be one level higher. Of course you can also practice dancing outside of your dance lessons, for example when going out or at an event in your dance school.

There are some advantages to being an adult 😉

Now look around for a good dance class near you! How about a dance class in Munich, for example? 🙂