SUPPORT FOR DR. MUKWEGE’S CALL FOR JUSTICE – CONGO UN MAPPING REPORT

Momentum continues in the pursuit of justice for crimes documented in the UN Mapping Report for Congo. This video was made in support of Noble Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege, the Congolese people and other people of good conscience around the world who want to see justice served for the Congolese people. While some Rwandans deny these crimes or remain in silent complicity, this group of Rwandans is speaking out and standing in solidarity with the people of Congo, in truth and in justice.