The incredible Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is a legendary Spanish goalkeeper who is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation.

Born on May 20, 1981, in Móstoles, Spain, Casillas enjoyed a remarkable career. During his period as a professional footballer, between 1998 and 2020, he played on teams like:

Real Madrid;

Porto;

and the Spanish national team.



Reviewing an extraordinary career

Casillas began his professional career at Real Madrid, where he made his first-team debut at the age of 17 in 1999. He quickly established himself as the team's first-choice goalkeeper, showcasing exceptional reflexes, shot-stopping ability, and leadership skills.

Casillas played a vital role in Real Madrid’s success, helping the club win numerous domestic and international titles. They include 5 La Liga titles and 3 UEFA Champions League titles.

The keeper was also part of the golden era of the Spanish national team. He represented Spain in multiple international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cups and the UEFA European Championships. Casillas captained Spain to their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory in 2010.

He made critical saves throughout the tournament. He even made a memorable stop against Arjen Robben in the final. His performances earned him the tournament’s Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper.

Tons of honors

Casillas received numerous individual honors throughout his career.

He was named the IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper for five consecutive years from 2008 to 2012. He was also included in the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFPro World XI on multiple occasions. Casillas' consistent performances and impressive shot-stopping ability cemented his status as one of the premier goalkeepers in the world.

