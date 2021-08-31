The French need a fighting machine. General Paul Kagame is delivering

Kagame with Macron in France on May 17, 2021 (top) and with President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, April 28, 2021 in Rwanda

By David Himbara

Kagame’s Bosses in the Mozambican Fighting Are Delighted with Results – French Energy Giant TotalEnergies’ Ready to Kickstart its US$20 Billion Liquefied Natural Gas Venture in Cabo Delgado

French and the Rwandan elites are doing an awful lot of hugging lately. Love is in the air. What is this about? The French need a fighting machine. General Paul Kagame is delivering. His soldiers have reclaimed the Mozambican territory hosting French Energy Giant TotalEnergies’ US$20 Billion gas venture. The African Development Bank which financed the project to the tune of US$400 million says TotalEnergies will resume full production in one year to 18 months.

 

General Paul Kagame hugging French President Emmanuel Macron (top); Louise Mushikiwabo, former Kagame’s foreign minister and now Secretary General of la Francophonie hugging Macron.

