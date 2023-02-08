The promising Liverpool youngster who was forced into an early retirement

This might sound obvious, but the best footballers in the world were youngsters at some moment. Make the best online sports betting on 1xBet on the most talented players in the world. However, for every Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappé, there are countless others that might look equally capable at the beginning, only to get lost in their development.

That's exactly what happened to Jerome Sinclair. He was only 16 years and six days old when he had his professional debut at Liverpool back in 2012. Thanks to this occurrence, he broke the record of the youngest player to ever play for this English side.

However, things wouldn’t work as expected for Sinclair. In fact, just at the age of 25 he decided to completely retire from the game.

A career that didn’t work as planned

Sinclair was part of Liverpool between 2012 and 2016. He also had a brief spell with Wigan Athletic in between.

In 2016 he moved to Watford. He was loaned to multiple teams during his spell with this club, such as:

Birmingham City;

Sunderland;

Oxford United;

VVV-Venlo;

and CSKA Sofia.

Jerome Sinclair was clearly seen as a youngster with a lot of potential. Between 2011 and 2012 he played matches for the U-16 and U-17 English national teams.

In 2021 Sinclair’s contract with Watford expired. The team wasn’t interested in extending it. As such, and because no other team showed interest in signing him, he decided to retire from the sport.

From football to fried chicken

The now former footballer immediately began to work on other things.

He began studying management in an English university, where he performed quite well. Thanks to the knowledge he gained during this period, he was able to establish a fried chicken restaurant of his own. This company has been quite successful.

