THE SOCIAL PARTY IMBERAKURI EXPRESSES ITS CONCERNS OVER THE ARTICLE ISSUED BY THE PRO- RWANDAN GOVERMENT JOURNAL RUSHYASHYA STATING THE PRESUMABLE ASSASSINATION OF PAUL RUSESABAGINA

PRESS RELEASE N°016/PS.IMB/NB/2022

On August 30, 2022, the pro- Rwandan Government journal Rushyashya has issued on line an article stating that Paul RUSESABAGINA is likely to attempt a suicide where is in Mageragere prison.

This article of Rushyashya journal calls to mind other tragic facts of suspects who died while they were detained in Rwandan police stations. The Rwandan police has all of often argued in vain that those suspects were committing suicides. This has been seen as an awkward position since the Rwandan Government has always refused any international independent inquiry. The case of KIZITO MIHIGO, among many others, is still in the mind of many Rwandans.

Indeed, this article of Rushyashya journal stating Paul RUSESABAGINA’s suicide is a clear clue that his assassination is looming large and it is merely a diversion aiming to clean his potential assassins.

The assassination of Paul RUSESABAGINA is likely to occur given that the Rwandan Government has chosen a dictatorial system as way of governance. As does any dictatorial regime, killing opposition leaders is normal inasmuch that Paul RUSESABAGINA wouldn’t be the first nor the last to be killed in mysterious circumstances.

The Social Party Imberakuri expresses its concern over Rushyashya journal’s statement. The latter as the pro -Rwandan Government journal, it is clear that it may have trustworthy sources of information in relation to Paul RUSESABAGINA’s assassination.

Consequently, the Social Party Imberakuri calls on all countries which are flirting with the Rwandan Government such as the USA, France, UK, Belgium , Canada, Germany to name a few, in order to save Paul RUSESABAGINA’s life. They have to resort to their influence and make pressure on the Rwandan Government to release him without any more ado. They are capable of this given their important role and support to Rwanda. It is not a secret since they are supporting the Rwandan Government in various keys ranges of fields such as politics, economy, social welfare, diplomacy, security, finances to name a few. Failing to do so, they would be held responsible or accomplice in case of Paul RUSESABAGINA’s assassination.

Done at Kigali, on August 31, 2022

Me NTAGANDA Bernard

Founding President of the Social Party Imberakuri Candidate for Presidential Elections of 2024 (Sé)