The top 10 clean and cheap hotels for tourists in Kigali

Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, is a popular destination for tourists who are looking to experience the country’s unique culture, history, and natural beauty. If you’re planning a trip to Kigali and are on a budget, you’ll be pleased to know that there are plenty of affordable and clean hotels in the city. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 best clean and cheap hotels for tourists in Kigali.

Discover Rwanda Youth Hostel: Located in the heart of Kigali, Discover Rwanda Youth Hostel is a budget-friendly option for tourists. The hostel offers clean and comfortable dormitory rooms as well as private rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hostel has a restaurant, bar, and a beautiful garden. Hotel Le Garni: Hotel Le Garni is a small but cozy hotel located in the quiet suburb of Nyarutarama. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant, bar, and a beautiful garden. Five to Five Hotel: Five to Five Hotel is a budget-friendly hotel located in the bustling neighborhood of Remera. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant and a bar. Beausejour Hotel: Beausejour Hotel is a budget-friendly hotel located in the peaceful suburb of Kacyiru. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant and a bar. Hill View Hotel: Hill View Hotel is a budget-friendly hotel located in the quiet suburb of Gisozi. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant and a bar. Okapi Hotel: Okapi Hotel is a budget-friendly hotel located in the lively neighborhood of Kiyovu. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant and a bar. Stipp Hotel: Stipp Hotel is a budget-friendly hotel located in the peaceful suburb of Kimironko. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant and a bar. Gisakura Guesthouse: Gisakura Guesthouse is a budget-friendly guesthouse located in the quiet suburb of Nyamirambo. The guesthouse offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the guesthouse has a restaurant and a bar. City Hill Hotel: City Hill Hotel is a budget-friendly hotel located in the bustling neighborhood of Nyamirambo. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant and a bar. Hotel Chez Lando: Hotel Chez Lando is a budget-friendly hotel located in the peaceful suburb of Gisozi. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms at very affordable prices. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the hotel has a restaurant and a bar.

In conclusion, Kigali offers a range of clean and affordable accommodation options for tourists on a budget. The above top 10 hotels offer excellent value for money and are ideal for travelers who are looking for comfortable and budget-friendly accommodation in Kigali.