Top Slots You Must Play Online

There are hundreds of slot games at Daisy Slots and some are worth playing just the once, whilst others are best avoided altogether. However, occasionally a slot game is released that becomes a must play game. What makes a game a must depends on personal taste, but there are some slots out there that have universal appeal and have become classics right across the globe.

Whether everything fell into place deliberately because the producers know their audience, or whether it was all by luck, is open to debate, but slots are much like movies, as in it is impossible to tell how the public will react to them.

Breaking The Rules

You would think that a successful slot would have to follow certain rules, such as having an entertaining base game with plenty of random special features waiting to be activated. An appealing theme is also helpful too, but the main draw is always the bonus rounds. A variety of different bonuses to trigger would also make a game more interesting.

However, some of the most successful games ever released online do not follow these rules. Some games that were released a few years ago and are still going strong have no special features in their base games. They also only have one type of bonus round to choose from. This illustrates how unpredictable public taste can be and why slots creators have a real challenge when trying to invent a must play classic slot.

Book Of Dead

One such rule breaker is Book Of Dead by Play N Go. It is not a new game but it still fronts many free spins offers at various online casinos. It has an Egyptian theme and the golden Book of Dead, triggers the expanding symbol, 10 free spins bonus round. The symbols that can be chosen include Rich Wilde the explorer, Osiris, Asubis, Horus and A, K, Q, J and 10. For a game with such a simple concept and so few features, it remarkably still remains a must play game.

Cleopatra

Cleopatra has become part of the casino furniture and despite its age, it still remains a headliner slot. Again here the theme is Egypt and the historical figure herself takes center stage as the wild symbol. There are no special features here, but three scatter symbols get you 15 free spins with x3 multiplier added to all bonus-winning spins.

Gonzo’s Quest

Some slots become must play games because they were the first to employ groundbreaking graphics or other elements in slots play. Gonzo’s Quest from NetEnt was the first game to introduce the concept of cascading reels. This basically gives you a free spin after every winning sequence, until the winning run is ended. Here each winning sequence is met with a multiplier and the multiplier increases further during the free spins bonus round.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Another NetEnt release that introduced a new concept into the world of slots was Jack and the Beanstalk. This slot was the first to use 3D and VR imagery and it also introduced players to Walking Wilds.