Uganda strengthens border security after Rwandan soldiers cross it illegally

By Ben Barugahare

The Rukiga district security committee has resolved to increase border patrols by the UPDF and Uganda Police on the Rwanda-Uganda border, because of what officials are calling increased threats from across the border.

The development follows last week’s incident in which armed Rwandan soldiers reportedly entered Uganda on the pretext of chasing alcohol smugglers.

Quoting the Uganda based media house Chimpreports , Nuwagaba Tedson, the Kamwezi Sub-county chairman says the incident happened at Kazaaza and Omukayaga cells, all in Kamwezi Sub County which borders Rwanda.

He further says that the Rwanda soldiers, a captain and his 2 escorts, entered Uganda on Tuesday 25th May 2021 chasing waragi smugglers though the situation was smoothly handled.

Nuwagaba says the Ugandan authorities have all the time remained calm and cooperative during the two-year standoff between the two neighboring countries. “Even after that (crossing) incident, on 31st May 2021 we caught thieves who had stolen 9 goats and 1 cow from Rwanda; and we handed the animals back to their owners,” he added.

However, the district committee noted that it is important to strengthen patrolling at the border to mitigate possible clashes from armed forces on both sides.

Over the past months since the start of the diplomatic standoff between Uganda and Rwanda, Ugandan authorities have accused the Rwandan military of crossing into Uganda while hunting for smugglers, which has often resulted in gunfire that took the lives of citizens from both countries.