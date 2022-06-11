Viewpark X Soundpack Partner To Develop A Metaverse Dedicated To Music And Films

Across the metaverse, the two companies have teamed up to develop a new destination dedicated to music and its merchandising. Across the metaverse will begin land sales in June 2022, with metaverse got genius set to open in the first quarter of 2023. Some of this merchandising benefits over crypto is stated in this article.

Viewpark and Soundpack are partnering to develop a new metaverse dedicated to music and film. The partnership will include an online community and a music talent competition. This competition will feature top music talent worldwide who will compete for global distribution and promotion.

The project is still in its early stages, but they hope to have a fully functioning platform by the end of the year. The idea behind the metaverse is to bring together people from all over the world who are passionate about music and films. They believe that this will create a more engaging experience for users.

What are viewpark and soundpark?

Viewpark is a new concept in real estate development and an immersive experience that includes both sound and sight. The first Viewpark project, in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District, will include a mix of live entertainment, retail, and office space.

Viewpark is designed to be an entertaining destination for residents and visitors alike. The sound and light installations create an immersive experience that immerses people in the scenes unfolding before them.

Metaverse got genius

The gaming companies have teamed up with DeepMusic and SoundPark to develop a metaverse dedicated to music and film in a new venture. Together, they plan to produce the first metaverse television show, which will feature music talent worldwide. Soundpark president and executives will curate the talent and produce the winning songs.

Viewpark and Soundpark Partner

As part of the new partnership, Viewpark and Soundpark are producing a big show entitled “Metaverse got genius,” avatars compete for cash and prizes while interacting with fans in real-time. The first show will be open to any musical talent from around the world, with the executive team from each company participating in selecting the winner songs.

Moreover, the “For the Love of Music Fund” will support the acquisition of music IP, and the “Thirteen Auction House” will secure related IP. The studios hope that this show will launch careers for these talented artists. Fans will have the opportunity to attend virtual concerts and even purchase land in the game. Land sales will start in June 2022, with the first episodes debuting in early 2023.

NFTs

The upcoming creation of a true metaverse for music and visual arts will offer a new platform for artists to reach a new audience. Radio has been on a decline, and understanding new channels are key. With immersive worlds, users will experience music in all facets, from its background to its aesthetics.

Digital avatars

With digital avatars, music artists can create a persona that is not just a replica but is entirely their own. This technology is particularly useful for women in the music industry, who are often the subject of intense scrutiny. However, digital avatars are empowering for female artists, but they can also positively affect their fans’ self-images. Developed by Soundpark and Viewpark, the virtual music competition will feature real-time interactions between music creators and fans.

Wearables

As on-demand streaming dominates modern audio consumption, wearable makers must pivot towards music applications. Although MP3 players once had their day, iPhones and smart speakers have now become the most convenient devices for music listening. You can listen to music wherever you go at home or while driving with wearables. And because you don’t need to carry an extra device, you won’t accidentally leave it behind.

Final Words

Above, we have told you about viewpark and soundpark taking part in the metaverse world. This partnership will provide an open platform for users to share their passions and connect with others who share the same interests. This is an excellent way for fans of these genres to network and build relationships.

People are investing in cryptocurrencies because they know they will have huge value in the future. If you want to secure your future, do cryptocurrency trading through bitcoin trading software.