2023 FULL OF BLOCKCHAIN AND SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS

One of the elements that have the most excellent value for users of the decentralized ecosystem is security, therefore it is essential that the levels of access and security to the various platforms be optimal regardless of the transaction that is executed.

A bit about Blockchain

In general terms, it is an extensive database that stores information in the form of mathematical algorithms in a decentralized way, among which transactions, agreements, and personal data stand out.

They are kept encrypted so that any user cannot modify them, which represents an increase in the security levels of the information found on the network, publicly and privately.

Blockchain and technology trends

Blockchain technology has represented during this year as the number one option among many companies and individuals as an option for safeguarding and managing processes, where security and trust in each cycle are essential.

Many countries are considering implementing this technology in various areas of the economic, fiscal, and financial impact of the nations.

Since 2021 it had an upward trend in its adoption as a technological resource, which has not changed since 2022, becoming even more substantial among its followers and users.

Coca-Cola and McDonald’s stand out among some large companies that have adopted Blockchain as the base technology of their processes, demonstrating that they do not necessarily have to be companies in the computer industry, adding more than 100 companies worldwide.

The most exciting aspects of this technology are security at the cyber level, in addition to the opportunities offered to users with smart contracts, which allow processes to be executed quickly, streamlining them and avoiding the famous bureaucracy.

The investment in development technologies has yet to be made public; it may be close to 15,000 million dollars at the end of 2022.

There are many projects that have been created based on this technology, but the most outstanding are those that have been designed from a sustainable approach that guarantees all users an intelligent and less invasive way towards the environment.

Sustainability has been the main challenge during 2022; consequently, there have been many negative comments due to the carbon footprint left by this technology and more if it refers to cryptocurrency mining.

So much so that the owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, after having made a significant investment in Bitcoin, realized that this digital currency and its extraction process went against his environmental policies, which undoubtedly caused him to express various opinions that justify their withdrawal from the digital investment market, specifically in Bitcoin.

This technology has been linked to the creation of the new generation known as 5G. Undoubtedly, many technology companies will invest in offering more punctual, fast, and versatile services.

The new applications linked to 5G are many, which will surely drive research on the economic and financial impact of this worldwide.

On the other hand, other elements that continue to attract many followers are the NFTs that, with the development of virtual worlds, will indeed have greater adoption, promoting this market of digital assets in which many had doubts and that today moves the digital financial market.

2022 holds an outstanding future for BITCOIN and the Blockchain; more and more users, investors, and large companies join this technological platform that is envisioned as the digital economy of the future

With the use of appropriate strategies and innovation in the management of cryptocurrencies and mining, the main thing will be not only financial but also social and environmental sustainability surrounding this emerging digital market.

Conclusion

The emergence of centralized digital currencies When talking about Blockchain, the central relationship is with cryptocurrencies. These currencies, whose value has grown exponentially during 2021, are identified by their decentralization, and by another series of advantages that central banks around the world are already investigating.

So much so that the Central Banks of both the United States and Europe are creating their backed digital currencies to execute international transactions immediately and to challenge the inflation that has wreaked havoc in both nations.