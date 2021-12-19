A Rwandan soldier fled from Rwanda to Uganda

By Ben Barugahare

The Rwandan Army made an incursion into Uganda, in Butanda sub county, Kabale District. Unlike other past incursions where they would enter and kidnap innocent Ugandans, this time around they met stiff resistance from locals who used stones and extreme noises to chase them away. And one RDF soldier was Captured by the locals.

The captured soldier is Private Ndagijimana of service number 112574, of Alpha Task force of 17th Batallion, 501 Brigade, in Nyamicucu Barracks Burera district, Northern Rwanda. Rwanda’s 501 Brigade is under the 2nd military Division currently under Brig Gen Jean Bosco Rutikanga.

Private Ndagijimana reportedly fled from Rwanda to Uganda, it is alleged Ndagijimana was being pursued by fellow Rwandan soldiers.