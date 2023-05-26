Contrasting Economic Paths: Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire’s IMF Credits and Political Challenges

The IMF is experiencing a busy year in Africa, as seen by its recent approvals of significant credits to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Despite sharing similarities in the challenges faced due to limited international finance and high interest rates imposed by commercial lenders, the two neighboring economies in West Africa, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, have taken divergent paths.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, often viewed as brotherly rivals, pursued contrasting economic strategies under their respective leaders, Kwame Nkrumah and Félix Houphouët-Boigny. Nkrumah championed a fast-track industrialization approach, state socialism, and non-aligned diplomacy, aiming to surpass Houphouët-Boigny’s agrarian-based plantation economy and small modern capitalist system, which maintained close financial and security ties with France, their former colonial power.

Neither strategy delivered a decisive victory. Ghana’s economy has experienced fluctuations over time but has successfully nurtured a remarkable group of entrepreneurs, technology innovators, and internationally recognized artists, writers, and musicians. However, the country’s finances are currently struggling due to a combination of the pandemic, the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine, and imprudent borrowing.

Ghana has managed to establish a reliable multi-party system, where ruling parties are frequently voted out by the electorate. Nevertheless, signs of frustration among voters, particularly the youth, are growing. Many accuse the political class of recklessness and favoritism, as inflation inches close to 50% and job prospects for school graduates dwindle.

In contrast, Côte d’Ivoire’s technocrats and its substantial cash-crop sector, along with French and Lebanese investors in processing and manufacturing, have propelled economic growth over the past three decades. The country’s progress was only interrupted by political turmoil. Approximately ten years after Houphouët-Boigny’s passing, a previously quiescent military orchestrated a coup, mishandling the aftermath and sparking a civil war and disputed elections.

From that crisis emerged President Alassane Dramane Ouattara, a highly skilled technocrat and former deputy managing director of the IMF. He successfully steered the economy back on track but faced challenges in the political realm. Now serving his third term, the issue of succession looms large.

Ouattara’s effective economic management is evident in the IMF’s approval of a $3.5 billion credit to support Côte d’Ivoire’s plan to achieve “upper middle-income” status.

On the other hand, Ghana’s IMF credit is explicitly a bailout. In December, the Finance Ministry in Accra announced a suspension of repayments to select international lenders, with the intention to restructure both domestic and foreign debt. Initially, officials anticipated completing the restructuring within a month and subsequently signing a deal with the IMF.

However, six months later, Ghana has obtained its IMF agreement, which includes an immediate injection of $600 million and an additional $600 million by year-end. This injection has stabilized the cedi and reduced the inflation rate, but the debt restructuring agreement is still pending.

Both countries face significant political questions, which will be explored in-depth in our coverage of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Additionally, this week’s edition focuses on the following:

The prospects of a lasting ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals and the resumption of negotiations for a political transition.

The challenges facing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, set to be sworn in as Nigeria’s next president on May 29, as his government lacks authority in the legislature and faces legitimacy concerns.

The trial of oppositionist Ousmance Sonko in Senegal and President Macky Sall’s approach to handling the growing unrest.

