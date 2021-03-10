Extreme Political Gaslighting in Rwanda.

By Mwungeri

The term gaslighting derives from the 1944 film Gaslight, in which the husband manipulates his wife into thinking she has a mental illness by dimming their gas-fueled lights and telling her she is hallucinating.

Gaslighting is the act of manipulating a person by forcing them to question their thoughts, memories and the events occurring around them. A victim of gaslighting can be pushed so far that they question their own sanity.

Gaslighting is a tactic employed by narcissists, machiavellians, cult leaders, dictators and control freaks. Political gaslighting occurs when a political figure or group uses lies, denials or manipulates information to control people.

Examples include downplaying or hiding things their administration has done wrong, discrediting political opponents based on mental instability, or using controversy to divert attention from important events. Is there anything among the above examples that the current ruling party in Rwanda (RPF) has not done to an incredibly great extent ?

RPF political charlatans desperately want to believe that they have managed to successfully gaslight the whole Rwandan population and fail to realize that their aim to possibly gaslight international communities is simply a will-o’-the-wisp.

A jest:…

TV interviewer: Who paid ?

Rwandan Justice Minister: The Rwandan government paid but didn’t pay. TV interviewer: How is that possible ?

Rwandan Justice Minister: It is not possible by Western standards but FLAWLESSly possible by Rwandan standards.

TV interviewer: You seemingly have a low IQ. Something around 80 !

Rwandan Justice Minister: That wouldn’t be low, though. In my political clique the highest IQ score is 89.