Kagame Appointed Mpayimana An Expert in Community Engagement – Mpayimana Was Kagame’s Competitor in the 2017 Presidential Elections

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame just gave a job to Philippe Mpayimana as “senior expert in charge of community engagement” in the Ministry of National Unity.

Mpayimana was an independent candidate and journalist by profession, who lived in Europe before running for the presidency against Kin the 2017 election.

Mpayimana fled Rwanda during Genocide Against the Tutsi, an experience he wrote about in his book Réfugiés Rwandais, entre marteau et enclume. He lived in exile from 1994 to 2017.

Mpayimana received 49,031 votes or 0.78 percent of the vote against Kagame’s 6.6 million or 98.79 percent. Kagame had locked up genuine opposition, including Diane Rwigara.

Fast forward to November 2021, Kagame appointed Mpayimana “senior expert in charge of community engagement.” In Rwanda, wonders never cease. Stay tuned.