Kagame Government Failing to Build 14,680 Latrines and 11,000 Classrooms Financed by a US$200 Million World Bank Loan

By David Himbara

Overcrowded schools are a fact of life in Rwanda. Nearly all classrooms in primary schools are used by two shifts of students. Class sizes in primary schools often exceed 65 students – in extreme cases, classrooms exceed 100 students. Toilets are equally overcrowded. That is the context of the US$200 million World Bank loan acquired by General Paul Kagame’s regime in 2019 for improving basic education. The lion share of US$126 million was to finance the building of 14,860 latrines and 11,000 classrooms. Fast forward to June 2020 – delays in the transfer of funds to the districts, late delivery of construction materials, and lack of supervision stalled the US$200 million project.

