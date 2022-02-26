By David Himbara

Kagame Has Landed in Mauritania, Perhaps the Last Stopover of His Twelve-Day Travel in The Middle East, Europe and West Africa. Kagame arrived in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on February 23, 2022, from Dakar, Senegal

General Paul Kagame is once again the absentee strongman who rules Rwanda by the remote control.

Kagame who left Rwanda on February 11, 2022, arrived in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on February 23, 2022, from Dakar, Senegal.

He went to Senegal to witness the launch of a stadium in the Senegalese capital, Dakar. Before that, Kagame’s travels included touchdowns in Doha, Qatar, Frankfurt and Munich, Germany, and Brussels, Belgium.

As usual, Kagame is travelling in a convoy of two Gulfstream jets. In Mauritania, Kagame is the guest of General Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the former defence minister who became president in 2019.

Will Kagame return to Rwanda after his 12 day adventure across the Middle East, Europe, and West Africa?

Stay tuned.