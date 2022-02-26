The Rwandan Strongman Fantasizes About, Senegal Has Achieved

By David Himbara

Kagame Should Tour Senegal’s Brand New Railroad and the Institut Pasteur de Dakar that Is About to Manufacture Covid19 Vaccines

General Paul Kagame fantasizes about, among other things, a railway and a Covid19 vaccines plant in Rwanda.

The Senegalese leader President Macky Sall has accomplished both. Kagame who is in Senegal to witness the launch of a stadium, should not leave Senegal before witnessing Macky Sall’s spectacular success stories in the two fields – the railway and the vaccines.

In 2021, Macky Sall launched the Regional Express Train, a new railway serving nearly 115,000 travelers a day.

Senegal’s new railway is, furthermore, an environmentally friendly infrastructure using electricity and thermal energy which empower the trains to travel at a top speed of 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) is about to manufacture Covid19 vaccines – the IPD is already a top-rate institute responsible for research, health protection and promotion, and the provision of skilled workforce and expertise in public health.

Hopefully Kagame will tone down the rhetoric about his so-called developmental success stories after he sees the real thing in Senegal.

Stay tuned.