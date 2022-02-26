Plunge deep into the ocean in these fantastical slot games

You’re swimming around in the sea and something brushes past your foot, you flinch, hoping it was a small fish and not a shark, or worse — a mythical sea creature. You’re afraid, but curious and decide to acquire some diving gear, to explore the ocean deep and find out just what lifeform you encountered. We’ve found some slot games that could help to identify the sea creature that you came into contact with and whilst you scour this desolate underwater world, you could also find some lucrative prizes. Let your curiosity get the better of you and immerse yourself in some deep-sea adventures like no other.

Keep reading to find out more.

Release the Kraken

You might be left feeling a little unsettled when you discover the ocean’s secrets, especially since there’s a monster lurking in the deep. Fall deep into this underwater world, where you’ll find a five-reel slot and be joined by a shoal of adorable fish, and brave some close encounters with some less approachable creatures. If you fully harness the powers of the ocean, you could win prizes of up to 10,000 times your line bet. So, you better get swimming!

In this deep sea slot you’ll be looking out for a selection of aquatic symbols, which include:

Sharks

Turtles

Blue fish

Yellow fish

Green fish

A ship

A wheel

A treasure chest

The lower paying symbols take the form of classic playing card icons and the game’s most lucrative symbol is the game’s logo — paying out a whopping 35 times your line bet. The game’s wild symbol is hard to miss, since it displays the word ‘wild’, set against some bubbles.

You might not be so keen to find the ocean’s mysterious monster, but it turns out that he’s the key to winning some next level prizes. The slot features Kraken locking wilds, colossal Kraken wilds and infectious Kraken wilds, which will take hold when a selection of tentacles appear across the screen. The ship symbol also has the power to unlock a bonus treasure round, if you’re able to land it on the first and third reels, in conjunction with a treasure chest on reel five. If you fulfil these requirements, you’ll be able to select a chest and win some additional prizes. The Kraken can smell fear, so you’ll need to be bold and daring to unleash this slot’s true potential.

Poseidon Fortune

Gods of Olympus are blessed with unimaginable power, and being the god of the sea, Poseidon knows all of the secrets that are held deep beneath the ocean. It’s your job to create an alliance with him to get your hands on the prizes that he has to offer in this mystical slot. You’ll be lost in a sea of features, bonuses and prize-winning potential, equipped with treasures of up to 1,000 times your initial bet.

If you’re brave enough to take the plunge and spin the aquatic reels, you’ll be joined by a host of oceanic symbols like blue coral, dolphins and green sea snails. You’ll also find some godly icons, like ruby horses, golden bulls and of course, Poseidon himself — acting as the game’s wild and jackpot symbol. The god of the sea has the power to replace all other paying symbols on the reels, to enhance the winning potential of your spin.

If that wasn’t enough, if you land three or more Poseidon symbols, you could get your hands on some of the game’s biggest payouts, ranging from 200 times to 1000 times your initial bet. So, are you ready to pledge your allegiance to the god of the sea?

—

There’s so much that we don’t know about the world that lies beneath the sea, and it turns out that there are prizes galore hiding under the waves. Do you have what it takes to dive deep and claim them for yourself? Let’s find out.