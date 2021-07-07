Mines Bigger than Yours

The USA has had a long lasting obsession with pickup trucks and crossover SUVs, be they large, medium, and small, you just see them everywhere. It’s not that every American is a blue collar laborer or farmer using them just for hard work, as for many, it’s just the commanding presence and bellicose-like aesthetic that their pickup trucks or SUVs exude that keep them infatuated. Even compact trucks carry a bold demeanor that has them stand out yet fit in anywhere, whether in the urban setting or rural territory. Both trucks and SUVs are excellent all rounders and have a lot to offer, but which car-type is the best for you?

It’s a Lifestyle

Pickup trucks are ingrained into the American psyche, they’ve just been around for so long that being an American with a pickup truck is almost stereotypical. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. They are the powerhouses of the automotive world, combining attractive design, occupant luxury, and explicit and daily practicality all into one badass-looking package. So you don’t need to see yourself cruising down a dusty highway road with the sun setting in the backdrop, stick of wheat between your teeth and bare arm relaxed on the window-sill if you’re itching for a truck, they’re simply for anyone.

Pros and Cons

It goes without saying that there’s a ton of benefits to owning a truck – they are typically offered with numerous powerful engine-options, hardy transmissions, and purposed drivetrains that are attuned for dealing with the size and heft of the trucks, as well as with any potential tasks they may be put up against such as towing or off-roading. Their high seating positions offer improved forward visibility which benefits safety, and they are typically very customizable, which means that they can be configured to suit one’s specific needs and wants. They can be quite thirsty, however, big engines usually mean low gas mileage, and their large sizes do make them rather difficult to drive. Here are some pros and cons to owning a truck like the Honda Ridgeline.

Advantages

Robust and reliable powertrains and drive systems

Cabins are usually offered in various configurations

Easily accessible and highly configurable cargo bed

Disadvantages

They are quite difficult to maneuver especially in tight spots

A large cargo bed usually means a compromised back seat

Large engines and hefty curb weights equal bad fuel economy

Modern Living

Crossover SUVs may not have been around for as long as trucks have, but they just may be taking over as the most popular vehicles in the country. While trucks may be associated more-so with the country and blue collar workers, SUVs are the urban person’s pièce de résistance. They’re designed for the morning commute to work, for dropping off and picking up the kids from school, and for the regular grocery runs. Some are even purposed for the long country roads, readily outfitted for family road trips and weekend getaways. They’re simply put, the modern man’s multi-utility tool.

Pros and Cons

SUVs are typically more modern in their designs and come outfitted with a lot more features focused around driver and passenger comfort and convenience. In terms of performance, SUVs prioritise road comfort and fuel efficiency over all else and while trucks may give up some passenger room in the rear seats for the cargo bed, SUVs are likely to dedicate more room to passengers than cargo. That being said, many SUVs dedicate plenty of room to cargo without any compromise in passenger space.

Advantages

There is a vast array of SUV options out there to choose from

Modern SUVs are well-balanced overall, from performance to usefulness

Good all-weather drivability thanks to weight and drivetrains

Disadvantages