 Top Famous Boutique Hotels in Rwanda To Visit

Rwanda is home to endangered mountain gorillas, volcano national parks and several calm and peaceful lakes with glorious islands. It is sometimes referred to as the Land of a Thousand Hills due to its rolling mountains. It has been able to welcome a certain number of tourists across the world, and there are unique hotels waiting to be explored. Be it you came for the wildlife of the Volcanoes National Park, to relax by Lake Kivu, to track the mountain gorillas, or to just stay in the capital Kigali, you might want to check out some of the top-class hotels in Rwanda with this list compiled by online casinos usa for its users.

Pili Pili Boutique Hotel

Remain in your own exclusive apartment, which has a communal pool in the tree-shaded suburbs of Kigali. Every apartment in this boutique hotel has its kitchenette and a terrace that overlooks the calm and peaceful gardens where you can chill on the poolside loungers. Pili Pili is one of the most famous hotels in Kigali and it is known for its restaurant, which leaves the shining city skyline as an attractive view for its guests alongside a BBQ-heavy menu. Impressive complimentary breakfast will be brought to your flat if that’s what you wish for every morning which will include complimentary fruit platters and omelettes.

One & Only Gorilla’s Nest

Having gone through the exciting treks to track the mountain gorillas in the jungle, you can retreat to the forested haven located close to Volcanoes National Park. You can lodge in one of the 21 flats scattered around gardens decorated in roses and eucalyptus trees. Each flat has its own terrace and mountain views. You should expect to see the amazing fireplaces, African exclusive rugs, and outdoor showers. You’ll also have an oasis-like infinity pool and spa which comes with it each flat. One & Only Gorilla’s Nest also has a restaurant with Rwandan cuisine that compliments a European one.

Heaven Restaurant & Boutique Hotel

The Heaven hotel previously started as a local restaurant and hospitality training facility for young Rwandans. Following various investments made by its American founders, the establishment now employs more than 100 local residents to work in its famous restaurant and hotel, which can be found in the Kiyovu suburb. It features a four-star boutique hotel that is eco-friendly, solar-powered and developed with sleek furniture and local artwork. When you feel like chilling out in the hotel, you can swim in the saltwater pool, relax in the gardens, or do some yoga exercises on the deck, as well as play games on https://au.crazyvegas.com/online-pokies/.

The Retreat

Considering it is also owned by Heaven, The Retreat is set in the same complex as it offers a five-star experience to its guest. It was designed with the Italian style in mind as it features swanky villas with four-poster beds, saltwater, solar-heated plunge pools and outdoor showers. Every suite in this five-star hotel has its own private garden and patio with the guests also having access to the stone pool terrace with a bubbling hot tub. It doesn’t end there, however, as The Retreat also features a fitness centre as well as the Heaven spa.