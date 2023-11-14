From Personal Struggle to Global Advocacy: Carine Kanimba Unveils Life Devoted to Human Rights

London, November 14, 2023 – In a compelling interview on LBC with James O’Brian today, Carine Kanimba, daughter of the renowned “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina, made a profound announcement that marks a pivotal moment in her life’s journey. Having successfully campaigned for her father’s release from prison in Rwanda, Carine revealed that her harrowing experiences during the advocacy process have inspired her to dedicate her life to championing human rights and justice, not only in Rwanda but across the globe.

The catalyst for Carine’s newfound purpose was her father’s kidnapping by Rwandan authorities in 2020, a shocking incident that sent shockwaves through the international community. Paul Rusesabagina, whose heroism during the Rwandan genocide was widely celebrated, found himself entangled in a political web that led to his unjust incarceration. Carine’s relentless campaigning and strategic efforts played a pivotal role in securing her father’s release, transforming her into a symbol of resilience and determination.

During the interview with James O’Brian, Carine opened up about the profound impact her father’s kidnapping had on her worldview. She recounted the challenges she faced, the resilience she discovered within herself, and the solidarity she found in the stories of oppression from around the world. Meeting individuals who had faced similar struggles fueled Carine’s determination to extend her advocacy beyond her personal ordeal.

In the wake of successfully campaigning for her father’s release, Carine has decided to channel her passion into a lifelong commitment to human rights and justice. Her vision extends beyond the borders of Rwanda, encompassing a broader mission to address systemic issues of oppression worldwide. Carine expressed her desire to use her platform and experiences to shed light on the injustices faced by individuals in countries facing political turmoil and human rights violations.

As Carine embarks on this new chapter of her life, her story serves as a poignant reminder of the power of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. The interview on LBC provided a glimpse into Carine’s transformative journey and unveiled her dedication to being a catalyst for change on the global stage. The narrative of a daughter’s fight for her father’s freedom has evolved into a broader narrative of a woman on a mission to bring about positive change in the world.