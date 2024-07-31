Rwanda: Opposition Platform Condemns Incitement Against Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza

On July 30, 2024, the Rwandan Opposition Platform (P4), consisting of Amahoro Congrès du Peuple, Forces Démocratiques Unifiées (FDU)-Inkingi, Rwanda National Congress (RNC), and Parti Social-Imberakuri (PS), issued a press release from Ottawa condemning recent inflammatory statements directed at Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza. The P4 accuses President Paul Kagame of inciting hatred and violence against Ingabire, a prominent opposition figure and leader of the Dalfa Umurinzi political party.

The controversy began on July 9, 2024, when President Kagame addressed a group of young social media activists who support the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) regime. During this meeting, Kagame disparaged Ingabire, referring to her as “a little woman born of a genocidaire,” and accused foreign entities of promoting her as a credible political opponent in Rwanda.

The rhetoric intensified on July 13, 2024, during a press conference that marked the end of Kagame’s campaign. He further escalated his accusations by labeling Ingabire a “genocide denier” and ominously suggested she “would end up badly.” These statements have drawn criticism for their threatening tone and potential to incite violence.

Following Kagame’s remarks, Apostle Mutabazi, a religious figure with significant online influence, echoed these sentiments on YouTube, going so far as to say that “Madame Ingabire deserves a bullet in the head.” The P4 argues that these statements constitute an incitement to violence, given the lack of intervention by law enforcement.

The P4 Platform has expressed grave concern over the potential consequences of Kagame’s statements, viewing them as an indication of Rwanda’s deteriorating political climate. The P4 warns that the country may be heading toward a darker period reminiscent of past conflicts.

The P4 Platform is calling for immediate action from the international community to address the threats against Ingabire. They urge the United Nations, African Union, Rwanda’s international donors, and countries that value peace and freedom to leverage their influence over the Rwandan government. The goal is to ensure the safety and physical integrity of Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza and to prevent further escalation of tensions.

The P4 Platform’s statement is a critical alert to the international community about the rising hostility and potential for violence in Rwanda. It underscores the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to safeguard democratic principles and protect opposition figures in the country.