Website Building Never Used to Be This Easy

The internet is home to over 1.2 billion different websites, with new ones appearing each day, ranging from blogs to corporate websites to social media sites. While websites used to be something only big organizations used, anyone can create one in today’s digital era. But has building websites really become more accessible, or do you still need to memorize long pieces of code?

Blogging

WordPress is undoubtedly one of the best platforms for blogging, partly because of how simple and easy it is to use. The best part is you don’t have to remember any code since the platform does it all for you. There are many different themes to choose from, and you’ve got everything you need available on the dashboard. With the sidebar on the left of the dash, you can add pages, schedule posts, and reply to comments, making it the perfect platform for beginners.

However, you should be aware that there are two different WordPress platforms. WordPress.com is a hosting service, with a free plan available, while WordPress.org is the website building platform, giving you the control to build your own website. However, you will need to register a domain and sort out a hosting service.

Gaming

The online gambling industry was reported to be worth over $50 billion in 2019 and has only gone up in value, especially with more people turning to the internet over the last year. If you’re wanting to get in on the action, or just want to know more, Pronet Gaming is a gaming software supplier worth checking out. The platform offers an available solution as a turnkey website, helping new companies and entrepreneurs create websites without having to build or develop them.

By providing dedicated customer support, an integration team that researches the market for you, and payment integrations, this is perfect for someone just getting started with iGaming. Pronet has a super simple dashboard so you can keep track of any promotions you’re running, ensuring that players keep returning. With access to over 6,000 casino games, an easy-to-navigate dashboard, and the newest products available, Pronet allows you to grow your brand to ensure you keep players returning.

Corporate

If you’re a new or existing business and you’re looking to build a corporate website, then Wix is the place to go. While Wix does all the hard work so you don’t have to, you can still make your site your own using the many templates and apps available. Arguably the only drawback to using Wix is that you can’t control every aspect of your website, so if you’re wanting to choose a particular hosting provider, then it might not be for you. Regardless, it has been rated as one of the best platforms for e-Commerce, so it must be doing something right!

In the past, building your own website used to involve knowing a lot of code, and it was generally governments and big businesses that dominated the website market. However, along with the digital era came accessibility, meaning you no longer need to be tech-savvy to create a website that works for you.