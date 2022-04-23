Best comedy movies on Netflix to watch now!

Some genres aren’t for everyone, but everyone loves comedy! It’s no surprise that it’s one of the most popular genres out there. Sitting down and having a good laugh at some light-hearted comedy is one of the best ways to wind down after a hard day. Without a doubt the most immersive way to watch a film is on a large TV screen, click here for TV wall mounting facilities. There’s a massive range of movies on Netflix that are sure to have you in stitches. However, to save you the hassle of endlessly scrolling through Netflix for hours on end searching for one, here are some of the best comedy movies Netflix has to offer.

Meet The Parents

Meeting your partner’s parents for the first time is stressful, you want to make the best impression. But for male nurse Greg Focker (Ben Stiller), things couldn’t have possibly gone any worse. Greg desperately tries his best to impress his girlfriend’s parents but ends up doing the exact opposite in his weekend from hell. It doesn’t help his case that his soon-to-be father-in-law Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro) is an ex-CIA agent, and he takes an instant dislike to Greg. This romantic comedy will have you simultaneously laughing out loud and cringing with second-hand embarrassment. Just when you think things can’t get any worse for Greg, he manages to make things more and more awkward!

Due Date

If you liked “The Hangover” then you’ll love the due date! When Peter Highman (Robert Downey Jr) finds himself kicked off his flight to Los Angeles for the birth of his first child, he has no choice but to travel with Ethan Chase (Zach Galifianakis), an aspiring actor. What makes for a good laugh is the fact that the two are complete polar opposites! Peter is only interested in hitching a ride. On the other hand, Ethan just wants to make a new friend! Watching these two interact with each other makes for some moments that will have you falling out of your chair laughing. Witnessing Ethan inadvertently torment Peter for the duration of the road trip is nothing short of hilarious, which makes this without a doubt one of the best comedy movies on Netflix for sure.

Hot Fuzz

If you are a fan of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Hot Fuzz is sure to already be on your list. This comedy action movie follows a police officer by the name of Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) who is regarded as the best police officer in London. Jealous of his achievements, his seniors transfer him to a village in the countryside where he meets his new partner Danny Butterman (Nick Frost), who let’s just say isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. Things take a turn for the worst when a string of murders occur in the village. Nicholas sets out to find out what’s and catch the murderer while Danny struggles to keep up (sometimes literally!) This movie is a rollercoaster ride from start to finish filled with intense moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Widely regarded as one of the best comedy movies the iconic duo has made together, Hot Fuzz is a must-watch.

Happy Gilmore

What better actor to turn to than Adam Sandler when looking for a good laugh? This timeless classic tells the story of a failed hockey player with a short temper (to say the least!) who comes to realize how unexpectedly talented he is with a golf club in hand compared to a hockey stick. Happy jumps at the opportunity to go ahead with a golf competition in hopes of saving his beloved grandmother’s house with the prize money. Golf requires a lot of patience, but Happy has no patience. What could go wrong? With Happy Gilmore’s crazy outbursts and hilarious one-liners, this movie is sure to have you in stitches from start to finish.

Step Brothers

When two middle-aged men who still live at home with their parents are forced to move in together, Brendan (Will Ferrell) and Dale (John C Reily) come to find out they have a little too much in common and things start to get messy. Eventually, the parents get sick of the pair and encourage them to move out and find jobs. Although when they eventually become best friends, things get even messier! Watching the two act like children is absolutely hilarious, even if you’ve seen the movie before we would definitely recommend rewatching it if you’re looking for a guaranteed laugh. The chemistry between Will Ferrell and John C Reily really makes Step Brothers one of those movies that you can keep coming back to and it gets better and better every time.