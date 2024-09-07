Germain Musonera Denies Genocide Allegations as Legal Battle Unfolds

Kiyumba, September 6, 2024 – Germain Musonera, a prominent figure affiliated with Rwanda’s ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), appeared in court to deny allegations related to his alleged involvement in the 1994 genocide. Musonera, who was poised to take up a seat in Rwanda’s parliament before his sudden arrest, is accused of complicity in the murder of Jean Marie Vianney Kayihura during the genocide. His defense, however, has centered on denying the charges and questioning the timing and motives behind the accusations, which surfaced three decades after the events.

Musonera’s Arrest and Background

Musonera, a long-standing member of the RPF and a former senior official in the office of the Prime Minister, was arrested just one day before he was due to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament. He was detained in Ndiza, the area where the alleged crime occurred, raising significant political and legal questions. The trial opened at the Kiyumba Primary Court on October 6, 2024, where over 100 attendees, including members of the public and the press, gathered to hear the prosecution’s case.

The prosecution claims that Musonera played a role in the death of Kayihura, who was fleeing violence in Kigali during the genocide. Musonera allegedly failed to protect Kayihura, despite holding a position of power as the head of youth in Nyabikenke Commune. The prosecution’s case hinges on the allegation that Musonera had the authority and means to intervene, but instead, called for Kayihura’s capture, using the derogatory term “snake,” which was often used to refer to Tutsis during the genocide. The prosecutors further allege that an armed militia, after taking Kayihura’s belongings, brutally killed him in Musonera’s presence.

The Prosecution’s Case

The prosecution asserts that Musonera was complicit in Kayihura’s murder by failing to protect him. It further alleges that Kayihura was brought before Musonera by the militia as if to seek his approval for the execution. This argument suggests that Musonera’s position of influence in the local administration played a direct role in the events leading to Kayihura’s death.

The court also heard accusations that Musonera had access to a firearm and could have used it to prevent the killing. The prosecution contends that Musonera’s senior position in the commune and his involvement in political structures at the time make him responsible for the events.

Musonera’s Defense

Musonera, now 59, strongly denies the charges. He asserts that he never held a significant position of authority in Nyabikenke, arguing that he was affiliated with the MDR party, which, according to him, did not have real power at the time. He also denies having a weapon, claiming that although he briefly possessed a gun, he handed it over to the communal authorities the next day. His defense team further argued that he did not have any leadership role over the youth in Nyabikenke, and his influence in local politics was minimal.

Musonera’s lawyer, Janvier Ndaruhutse, stressed that Musonera had been trusted with senior roles in the Rwandan government for nearly 30 years, and if there were any suspicions of wrongdoing, these would have surfaced earlier. Ndaruhutse added that the fact that Musonera was nominated as a parliamentary candidate by the ruling party demonstrates the confidence the party had in his character and history.

Musonera also pointed out that he had been investigated twice before, once in July 1994 for genocide-related accusations and another time for possession of a firearm and participation at a roadblock. Both investigations were closed without charges. He maintained that he has always lived openly in Rwanda and has even participated in commemorative events for the genocide, further suggesting that he has nothing to hide.

Timing of the Charges

One of the central themes in Musonera’s defense is the question of why these charges have only emerged now, three decades after the genocide. Musonera argued that if there had been credible evidence against him, it would have surfaced during his long tenure in public office. He has also undertaken various diplomatic missions abroad, returning each time to Rwanda, which, according to him, contradicts the notion that he was evading justice.

The timing of his arrest has raised eyebrows, particularly given that it occurred on the eve of his swearing-in as an MP. The RPF removed Musonera from its parliamentary list, a move that some have interpreted as a sign of internal party politics or even scapegoating.

As the trial continues, Musonera remains in custody, with the prosecution pushing for his continued detention on grounds that his release might obstruct the ongoing investigation. The court has yet to decide on this matter, and the next hearings will shed more light on the evidence at hand.