By David Himbara

Kagame and his propaganda machine, the New Times and KT Press, used to boast that the Agaciro Development Fund was already serving its purposes of lessening foreign aid dependence and maintaining economic stability in times of economic crisis. So, what role has the Fund played during Covid19 pandemic? Zero.

General Paul Kagame conceived the Agaciro Development Fund (AgDF) as a vehicle for self-reliance, maintaining stability in times of economic shocks, and prosperity creation. When he launched it in 2012, he famously boasted that AgDF would empower Rwanda to end the culture of begging for handouts from rich countries. As Kagame put it, “We are as smart as the next person, we have arms like everybody else…Why does a citizen from another country have to support Rwandans? Why? When will we change that mentality and realise that nobody owes you that support? Then you need to do what it takes to support yourself.” In 2019, the New Timesboasted that “Rwanda’s Agaciro Fund continues to grow and has clinched the US$100 million mark. This money is untapped.” By 2020, KT Press was bragging that AgDF’s total assets had hit the RWF184 Billion mark “equivalent to about $200 million,” adding that “the superb growth was attributed to the strategic investments it made.”