Kagame Ready to Turn Rwanda into a Hub for Vaccinating Athletes and Officials Travelling to Tokyo Games

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame never gets tired of marketing himself with all manner of fantasy to grab global headlines. He has made Rwanda the hub of everything on paper. The latest fantasy is that Rwanda is now a hub for vaccinating athletes and officials ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Kagame regime claims that Rwanda has world-class infrastructure and the human resource capacity to disperse the vaccination services to those travelling to the Tokyo Olympics. But while Rwanda boasts of having world-class infrastructure and the human resource capacity for Covid19 vaccination, it has so far vaccinated a mere 2.6% of the population. This is a regime gone insane.