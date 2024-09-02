Legal Battle Looms as DRC Takes Rwanda to EAC Court Over Alleged Aggressions

On September 26, 2024, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will initiate a lawsuit against Rwanda before the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) in Arusha, Tanzania. This legal move, announced by Samuel Mbemba, the Vice Minister of Justice for the DRC, follows escalating tensions between the two countries over accusations of Rwandan military aggression and war crimes in eastern Congo. Mbemba, who recently returned from Arusha, expressed confidence that the case would highlight Rwanda’s alleged violations of Congolese sovereignty and its involvement in atrocities against civilian populations.

The DRC’s legal action at the EACJ is part of a broader strategy to hold Rwanda accountable on multiple fronts. In addition to the EACJ, Rwanda has been accused before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights for similar offenses. Mbemba has also called for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to expedite its investigation into Rwanda, which has been slow to progress despite being seized by Congolese authorities.

Mbemba stated, “I demanded that the request submitted by the DRC be examined promptly, or else the DRC would consider withdrawing from the East African Community (EAC). The response was swift—the Court has scheduled the case.” He believes that this trial will lead to Rwanda’s condemnation for violating the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of an EAC member state, as well as for committing mass atrocities against civilians and gross violations of international humanitarian law.

The Vice Minister also hinted at the possibility of reparations being awarded to the victims of these alleged crimes. “There will be a phase of reparations in favor of the victims,” he asserted.

Furthermore, Mbemba criticized the ICC for its apparent inaction, questioning why the Court, which was approached long ago by the Congolese authorities, has yet to make significant progress. To address this, he announced the launch of a new campaign titled “Justice for the DRC,” aimed at pressuring the ICC to act more decisively.