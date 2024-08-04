RWANDA, THE LIE IS INCREASINGLY UNMASKED

The presidential and parliamentary elections were a masquerade where the results were known in advance and the multiplication of unlimited mandates transforms the president into a monarch who will leave power with death. None ignores that the Kigali regime is built on apparently noble ideologies but that they betray in facts. However, there are some signs calling for change. With thousands of Rwandan soldiers losing their lives on a daily basis on the eastern battle front of the DRC, Rwandans are suffering, fed up with the regime but they are demonstrating it in their own way.

1.EXPO 2024 boycotted

While the entrance fees were set at 500 Rwandan francs in previous years, this year the organizers of the Expo have increased them to 1000 francs and the site is now deserted. The city dwellers who were contacted said that the Kigali regime does not care about the poverty into which the population is sinking more and more. Living in opulence, the RPF dignitaries do not realize that with the increase of taxes, the merchants are falling into deficit and are no longer materially able to continue business, hence the reason for the shops that close on a daily basis; the most astute had to flee the country for countries like Zambia; Malawi; Mozambique; Uganda where the tax system is more flexible. Without income-generating projects, the population is deprived of purchasing power and lives below the poverty line. The unemployment suffered by the youth leaving the universities in a country where the recruitment of staff is based on favoritism, nepotism and the former country of exile where the candidate for the vacant position lived before 1994, they have already impoverished the majority of the population so that apart from a handful of families close to the government who live in abundance and arrogance, the other layers of the Rwandan population live in famine and those who own some property or funds are forced to share them with the higher officials of the regime for fear of being despoiled of it by other means.

2. The case of Mujawamariya Jeanne d’Arc

Dr. Mujawamariya Jeanne d’Arc headed from 2019 to 2024 the Ministry of the Environment, a ministry responsible for the Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) administered by Teddy MUGABO, daughter of the late MUGABO Pie, former minister and then senior magistrate and MUKARURANGWA Immaculate, former Deputy Ombudsman and now Secretary General of the Senate. Very close to the presidential family, this woman, married to a senior officer of the presidential guard, perpetrated an embezzlement of millions which were supposed to finance the Nyandungu Wetlands Urban Ecotourism Park project aimed at making the marshy areas of the city of Kigali from the Nyandungu valley to the Nyabugogo valley touristic, from which the populations who lived were brutally chased out without the slightest penny in terms of expropriation.

Noting such an economic crime that has robbed large sums of money from the project, the minister requested a report on the use of the funds and was refused. To cover herself, the CEO of the fund, already belonging to the inner circle, imputed this theft of funds on the poor minister without solid political support, in fact she comes from a modest family in Kibuye (now the Western Province) and is one of those service Hutus that the regime appoints to fool the international community on the so-called sharing of power and the governance of national unity. On the top of that, the regime resolved to sack the innocent minister because she was meddling in things that do not concern her. Indeed, when the Kigali regime wants to divert funds from a project that is often financed by foreign aid, it creates scapegoats and that’s it: the money is sneakily acquired and the donors go after the so-called bad managers of the project.

3. The use of opportunistic politicians

The Kigali regime does not like to use honest politicians but garbage that includes former genocide suspects like Assumani Niyonambaza, Albert Rukerantare, hybrid people who call themselves Tutsis when they are not and become more zealous extremists like Gasamagera Wellars, Dr. Bizimana Jean Damascène and Nkuranga Egide; Hutus experienced in political prostitution such as Nduhungirehe Olivier, Evode Uwizeyimana, Gatabazi Jean Marie Vianney, Rucagu Boniface, Rugira Amandin, Rugenera Marc, Bazivamo Christophe and others.

4. Financial audits without any tangible follow-up

The National Office of General Audit publishes annual reports to parliament on the mismanagement of public funds and points the finger at various ministries and public institutions according to which billions of money are embezzled with details on the perpetrators of these economic crimes. However, these thieves have not been bothered and no legal proceedings have been initiated against the crimes they have committed. Why such a paradox? the real thief is the clique that runs the country that interferes in the management of these ministries and public institutions to replenish its slush fund that finances the RPF’s trade and enriches its leader, President Paul Kagame.

Conclusion: ad impossibile nemo tenetur

So many lies, but the Rwandan population is not fooled at all. By dint of impoverishing the Rwandan people, the regime will end up seeing its lie unmasked in the eyes of the international community. Fearing reprisals from the security forces who would not hesitate to massacre them, the population reacted with a passive demonstration by proving that they had no financial means because they were already too impoverished. A kind of active non-violence? Sooner or later, the truth will eventually triumph