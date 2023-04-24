The top 10 friendly dog breeds

Dogs are known for their loyal and friendly nature, and there are many breeds that excel in these traits. While every dog is unique and has its own personality, there are certain breeds that are known for being particularly friendly and affectionate with people.

Labrador Retriever:

Labrador Retrievers are the most popular dog breed in the United States for a reason. They are friendly, outgoing, and love nothing more than spending time with their human family. They are intelligent and easy to train, and their happy-go-lucky nature makes them a great choice for families with children.

Golden Retriever:

Golden Retrievers are another popular family dog breed that is known for their friendly, gentle nature. They are easy to train and love to be around people. They are also good with children and make great therapy dogs due to their calm and patient demeanor.

Beagle:

Beagles are friendly, social dogs that love to be around people and other animals. They are intelligent and easy to train, and their playful nature makes them a great choice for families with children. They are also known for their loyalty and affectionate nature.

Boxer:

Boxers are known for their playful and energetic nature, but they are also very friendly and affectionate with their human family. They are intelligent and eager to please, making them easy to train. They are also good with children and make great watchdogs.

Bulldog:

Despite their tough appearance, Bulldogs are actually very friendly and affectionate dogs. They love to be around people and are especially good with children. They are also easy to train and make great indoor pets due to their low energy levels.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel:

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known for their gentle and affectionate nature. They are easy to train and love nothing more than spending time with their human family. They are also good with children and make great therapy dogs due to their calm and patient demeanor.

Collie:

Collies are known for their loyalty and affectionate nature towards their human family. They are intelligent and easy to train, and their gentle and patient nature makes them a great choice for families with children. They also make great watchdogs due to their protective nature.

Poodle:

Poodles are highly intelligent and affectionate dogs that are known for their friendly nature. They are easy to train and love to be around people. They are also good with children and make great therapy dogs due to their calm and patient demeanor.

Vizsla:

Vizslas are energetic and friendly dogs that love to be around people. They are intelligent and easy to train, and their affectionate nature makes them a great choice for families with children. They are also good watchdogs due to their protective nature.

Bichon Frise:

Bichon Frises are known for their playful and affectionate nature. They are easy to train and love nothing more than spending time with their human family. They are also good with children and make great therapy dogs due to their calm and patient demeanor.

These 10 dog breeds are known for their friendly and affectionate nature towards people. They make great companions and are well-suited for families with children. However, it is important to note that every dog is unique and has its own personality, so it is important to choose a breed that is right for your lifestyle and personality.